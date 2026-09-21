Carney says he won’t backtrack on digital services tax, streamers’ CanCon payments

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he won’t change his mind about his decision to eliminate the digital services tax and Canadian content contributions for streamers.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet asked Carney in the House of Commons today whether he’ll reconsider those decisions after they failed to secure progress in trade talks with the United States.

The digital services tax would have imposed a three-per-cent levy on revenue from Canadian users on the biggest tech companies, including Amazon, Google, Meta, Uber and Airbnb.

Just before the first payment was due last year, Carney said he would eliminate the tax in order to restart trade talks with the United States.

In June, the government said it would also eliminate the financial contribution requirement for streamers set by the CRTC under the Online Streaming Act.

The United States still took issue with the Online Streaming Act in the most recent trade talks, a position Carney cited as one of the reasons his government ended negotiations in August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press