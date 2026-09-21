11 hospitalized, including 1 officer, after apartment fire in Mississauga

Mississauga Fire Emergency Services vehicle. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 21, 2026 5:21 am.

Peel paramedics have transported 11 people including one officer to a hospital after an apartment fire erupted early Monday morning in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the Inverhouse Drive and Lakeshore Road West area around 3:38 a.m.

Paramedics say two people are suffering with non-life-threatening but serious burns. Meanwhile eight others are suffering from minor smoke inhalation, while several others were treated on scene.

Among those injured is a police officer who was transported to a hospital with injuries unrelated to the fire, according to Peel police.

The fire has been doused, and some residents have been permitted to return to their units.

Inverhouse Drive at both Lakeshore Road West and Bonnymede Drive remain closed.

Police say the fire which broke out in the hallway of the building is suspected as arson.

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