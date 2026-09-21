Man, 19, facing charges for allegedly threatening to carry out a shooting at a Durham Region synagogue

A 19-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly threatening to carry out a shooting at a synagogue in Durham Region.

Durham police say they received information on Friday from an extrernal law enforcement partner about threats made on an online message board.

The messages were alleged threats to commit a shooting at a synagogue. After an investigation, the user was identified and a search warrant was executed at a home in Whitby on Saturday.

Alexander Parfitt, 19, of Whitby was arrested at the home and charged with threats motivated by hate. He was held for a bail hearing.

In a release, Durham police say they have increased patrols around Jewish places of worship for the Jewish High Holidays and will maintain a visible presences at identified locations throughout the holiday period.