Ontario to standardize truck driver training after scathing auditor general report

TORONTO — Ontario is introducing standardized entry-level training for commercial truck drivers.

The changes come after a scathing auditor general report that showed the province was not effectively monitoring commercial truck driver training and licensing regimes.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says the province is meeting one of the recommendations from the auditor general.

He says the new curriculum that will come into effect next year will be mandatory for organizations that offer truck driver training.

Sarkaria says the province is considering several subjects as part of the new program that include fatigue management, northern rural and remote driving, human trafficking awareness and new mandatory air brake training.

Auditor general Shelley Spence found some career colleges cut corners on training hours and skills, and found little oversight from two provincial ministries.