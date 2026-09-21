Peel police union backs Alvin Tedjo in first ever endorsement of Mississauga mayoral candidate

Alvin Tedjo. X/@AlvinTejo

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 21, 2026 12:05 pm.

In their first endorsement of a mayoral candidate ever, the Peel Regional Police Association (PRPA) has endorsed Alvin Tedjo to become the next mayor of Mississauga.

Tedjo has served as the Ward 2 councillor since 2022. He finished second in the 2024 mayoral race behind incumbent Carolyn Parrish, who is running again.

PRPA represents over 3,800 uniform and civilian members of Peel police and said they are proud to stand beside Tedjo in a press conference Monday.

“Public safety cannot be reactive. It requires leaders wiling to have difficult conversations before a crisis becomes tomorrow’s headlines,” said PRPA President Adrian Woolley. “We are confident Alvin has a clear understanding of what’s needed for public safety and to tackle crime on our streets.”

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Before entering politics, Tedjo worked as a communications strategist for Toronto Metropolitan University and Sheridan College.

The Mississauga mayoral race is expected to be a tight one with Tedjo facing off against Parrish, former mayor Bonnie Crombie, Tedjo and Dipika Damerla, who was the Ward 7 councillor.

Parrish won the byelection after Crombie stepped down to become the Ontario Liberal leader. After failing to gain a seat in the 2025 provincial election, Crombie stepped down as leader in January.

She announced back in June that she would be returning to Mississauga politics and running for mayor.

Polling released last month by Liaison Strategies suggests that it is a head-to-head race between Parrish and former Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie.

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