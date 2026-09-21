Police investigating woman’s sudden death in Whitby
Posted September 21, 2026 9:08 am.
Durham Regional Police say they are investigating a woman’s sudden death after suffering from injuries in Whitby, Ont., Sunday evening.
Officers responded to an “unknown trouble call” in the Brock Street North and Star Avenue area around 7:20 p.m.
A female was located suffering from injuries, and was later pronounced deceased, according to investigators.
Police say the circumstances leading up to this incident are still under investigation.