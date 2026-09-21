Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford, dies at 27, family representative says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on Sunday at age 27, a family representative said.

Gerber died at a rehab facility, according to online records of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The death was confirmed by Allie Jenkins, a representative for Crawford and Rande Gerber, who were married in 1998.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” Jenkins said in an email Sunday night.

Gerber was a model and the older brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber.