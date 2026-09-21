StubHub Canada fined $20K under Ontario law capping tickets at face value

TORONTO — The Ontario government has fined ticket reseller StubHub Canada Ltd. $20,000 under a recent law that caps the sale of seats at face value.

The province’s consumer beware website shows a $10,000 fine for allegedly making a ticket available for sale above face value and another $10,000 for facilitating a transaction without having proof of the original price.

The website shows both fines were issued on Sept. 9 but does not say what events the penalties were linked to.

StubHub Canada and the province did not immediately provide comment on the penalties.

The company has been on notice since the spring, when the province sent 27 ticket resale websites, including StubHub, letters announcing the businesses would be inspected for non-compliance with the new law.

It later added StubHub and SeatGeek Canada to the consumer beware list, fining SeatGeek Canada $25,000 in August for flouting the price cap law.