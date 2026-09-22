2 homes damaged, 6 residents displaced after porch fire in Scarborough spreads

Two homes have been damaged and six residents have been displaced after a porch fire in Scarborough Tuesday evening.

Toronto Fire say they were called to Haddon and Edgely avenues just after 5:30 p.m.

The fire is believed to have started on the rear porch of one home and spread quickly to a second home.

Both of the homes were heavily damaged and are not currently habitable. Six residents, four from one home and two from the other, have been displaced. No injuries were reported as everyone was able to evacuate.

Toronto Fire Acting Platoon Chief Steve Primeau said both homes had working smoke detectors and the homeowners noticed the blaze right away.

The Toronto Fire investigative team is expected to attend the scene in the morning to determine how the fire started.