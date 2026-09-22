2 bodies found in 2 vehicles set on fire in Scarborough and Etobicoke: police

Police attended two separate scenes of two vehicles set on fire within a short time frame. Officers have not confirmed if both incidents are connected. (Carl Hantske/CITYNEWS)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 22, 2026 5:35 am.

Police say two bodies were found in separate burnt vehicles in Scarborough and Etobicoke overnight Monday.

Crews were first called to a hydro field near Steeles Avenue East and Reesor Road in east Scarborough around 11:24 p.m.

Toronto police tell CityNews they discovered a body in the burnt vehicle, but did not confirm the identity of the individual.

Meanwhile, a second vehicle was reported on fire just before 1 a.m. in the James Gardens Park area, near Royal York Road and Eglinton Avenue West. Police say another body was found in that vehicle, but no word on their identity.

Smoke was seen coming from the park along with sounds of explosions, according to officers.

Paramedics say they attended the scene but did not provide any other details.

Investigators have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected. They also have not confirmed the cause of death of both individuals

Toronto police say the homicide unit has been notified.

Heavy police presence can be seen in both areas as the investigation continues.

More to come.

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