Alleged Ontario kidnappers caught at border after making wrong turn onto bridge

The logo of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is shown in this handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Sault Ste. Marie Police Service

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 22, 2026 12:08 pm.

Police in Ontario say two men who allegedly kidnapped a 15-year-old were caught after making a wrong turn onto a border bridge. 

Sault Ste. Marie police say the 40-year-old and 29-year-old both face kidnapping charges. 

Police say they were called at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday after Canadian border officials detained the men for suspected kidnapping. 

Police allege they were trying to take the 15-year-old to a hotel when they made a wrong turn onto the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge.

They say the accused were stopped by border officials as they tried to re-enter Canada. 

Police say neither accused is “well known” to the victim. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026. 

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