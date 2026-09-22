Alleged Ontario kidnappers caught at border after making wrong turn onto bridge

Police in Ontario say two men who allegedly kidnapped a 15-year-old were caught after making a wrong turn onto a border bridge.

Sault Ste. Marie police say the 40-year-old and 29-year-old both face kidnapping charges.

Police say they were called at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday after Canadian border officials detained the men for suspected kidnapping.

Police allege they were trying to take the 15-year-old to a hotel when they made a wrong turn onto the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge.

They say the accused were stopped by border officials as they tried to re-enter Canada.

Police say neither accused is “well known” to the victim.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.