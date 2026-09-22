Angine de Poitrine among 10 Canadian acts vying for $30,000 Polaris Music Prize

TORONTO — A mysterious Quebec rock duo that’s gained worldwide fame over the past year is among the acts competing tonight for the prestigious Polaris Music Prize.

Angine de Poitrine, the masked musicians known for their microtonal sound with Klek on drums and Khn playing a double-necked guitar, are also performing tonight at a gala at Toronto’s Massey Hall.

Another prominent artist up for the $30,000 award is folk singer Charlotte Cornfield with her sixth album “Hurts Like Hell,” which explores themes of personal growth and renewal.

And there’s singer-songwriter Beverly Glenn-Copeland, nominated for the album “Laughter in Summer,” which was recorded with his wife and longtime collaborator Elizabeth Copeland and blends new music with reimagined old songs.

A change to the voting process means this year’s winner will be picked by about 200 music industry experts instead of an 11-person jury, as was the case in previous years.

The contenders are still evaluated based on artistic merit, without regard to commercial popularity or genre.

Also among the nominees are Halifax R&B and soul artist Aquakultre, Winnipeg alt-pop singer-songwriter Begonia, Montreal indie pop duo Bibi Club, and Toronto-born electronic rocker Peaches.

Rounding out the contenders are Nunavut-raised throat singer and 2014 Polaris winner Tanya Tagaq, Toronto-raised R&B and electronic-dance artist Rochelle Jordan and Montreal-based indie artist Les Louanges.

Eight of the 10 nominees are set to perform at the gala hosted by musician and broadcaster Odario Williams. Two-time Polaris winner Jeremy Dutcher will be a special guest presenter.

Organizers will also hand out a $10,000 Polaris Song Prize, with the winner to be revealed shortly before the album of the year prize.

Last year’s Polaris Music Prize went to Montreal-based rocker Yves Jarvis for his album “All Cylinders” while Toronto-born folk artist Mustafa took home the song prize for “Gaza is Calling.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.

Kaitlyn McGrath, The Canadian Press