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B.C. Premier Eby calls early election for Oct. 24, says Trump is ‘existential’ threat

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By Wolfgang Depner, The Canadian Press

Posted September 22, 2026 12:13 pm.

Last Updated September 22, 2026 3:45 pm.

British Columbia Premier David Eby has called an election less than two years into his mandate and amid chaos within the B.C. Conservative Opposition whose leader quit days ago. 

The NDP Leader went to Government House in Victoria to ask Lt.-Gov. Wendy Cocchia to dissolve the legislature, setting off an election campaign with voting day on Oct. 24. 

Eby says the threat posed by U.S. President Donald Trump and his trade war represents an “existential moment” for B.C.

The date of final voting is a week after municipal elections are scheduled, and Eby called the vote despite pleas from numerous local government leaders not to overlap the campaigns. 

The snap election comes amid frantic efforts on the right side of the political spectrum to consolidate their ranks following the resignation of former Conservative leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay on Sunday after less than four tumultuous months in office.

Five MLAs who recently resigned or were expelled by Findlay from the Conservative caucus were welcomed back on Monday, bringing the party’s ranks to 29, but that is set to change again with Findlay’s husband, legislator Brent Chapman, announcing he is leaving the Conservatives to join OneBC.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026

B.C. Premier David Eby arrives to meet with Lt.-Gov. Wendy Cocchia at Government House in Victoria, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
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