Big banks exploring Canadian dollar-based digital money with tokenized deposits

The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 22, 2026 10:16 am.

Last Updated September 22, 2026 12:50 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s big banks are exploring the development of Canadian dollar-based digital money, starting with a tokenized deposits initiative.

Tokenized deposits are traditional bank deposits recorded on a decentralized database or distributed ledger, such as a blockchain. The plan seeks to deliver faster, more efficient and programmable payments to Canadian customers while preserving safety, stability and effective regulatory oversight.

It means Canadian dollars could be converted into tokens on blockchain for easier transfers, said Claire Célérier, Canada Research Chair in household finance at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management.

“My understanding is that the six banks will share the same blockchain, and so it implies that transactions can be made instantaneously across wallets with tokens,” said Claire Célérier, Canada Research Chair in household finance at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management.

The tokens would be issued by commercial banks and from a legal perspective, depositors can treat them the same as traditional bank deposits.

Bank of Montreal, CIBC, National Bank, Royal Bank, Scotiabank and TD Bank are taking a collaborative approach to the project.

Célérier said the potential capabilities would be of particular benefit to large companies or institutional investors, allowing them to complete “more sophisticated transactions.”

“What I expect is that these tokenized dollars will be mostly used by large companies and so on who have accounts across these Canadian banks, and it will be used to move large amounts of money,” she said.

Another potential benefit, Célérier said, is that it could increase the efficiency of international transfers.

The banks say the first phase aims to move tokenized deposits between Canadian financial institutions.

“It’s really exploratory now. I think what they’re saying is that they’re willing to work together to develop the technology,” Célérier said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BMO, TSX:CM, TSX:NA, TSX:RY, TSX:BNS, TSX:TD)

Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Project Red Zone seizes 23 guns — including 1 linked to homicide — in Peel police crackdown

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say an undercover firearms probe has infiltrated and disrupted a gun‑trafficking network operating across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), uncovering U.S.‑sourced weapons...

41m ago

Project Ghostwire dismantles Dark Web drug network across York Region

York Regional Police (YRP) say they have taken down a sophisticated Dark Web drug‑trafficking operation, charging five people and seizing approximately $3 million in illicit drugs, a carbine assault...

1h ago

Toronto mayoral race: How and when to watch tonight's debate

With exactly two weeks left until early voting begins to choose who will be leading Toronto as mayor, three candidates are set to square off in tonight's debate on CityNews and CityNews 24/7 at 7 p.m. Chris...

3h ago

Alleged Ontario kidnappers caught at border after making wrong turn onto bridge

Police in Ontario say two men who allegedly kidnapped a 15-year-old were caught after making a wrong turn onto a border bridge.  Sault Ste. Marie police say the 40-year-old and 29-year-old both...

43m ago

Top Stories

Project Red Zone seizes 23 guns — including 1 linked to homicide — in Peel police crackdown

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say an undercover firearms probe has infiltrated and disrupted a gun‑trafficking network operating across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), uncovering U.S.‑sourced weapons...

41m ago

Project Ghostwire dismantles Dark Web drug network across York Region

York Regional Police (YRP) say they have taken down a sophisticated Dark Web drug‑trafficking operation, charging five people and seizing approximately $3 million in illicit drugs, a carbine assault...

1h ago

Toronto mayoral race: How and when to watch tonight's debate

With exactly two weeks left until early voting begins to choose who will be leading Toronto as mayor, three candidates are set to square off in tonight's debate on CityNews and CityNews 24/7 at 7 p.m. Chris...

3h ago

Alleged Ontario kidnappers caught at border after making wrong turn onto bridge

Police in Ontario say two men who allegedly kidnapped a 15-year-old were caught after making a wrong turn onto a border bridge.  Sault Ste. Marie police say the 40-year-old and 29-year-old both...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos