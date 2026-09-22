Big banks exploring Canadian dollar-based digital money with tokenized deposits

TORONTO — Canada’s big banks are exploring the development of Canadian dollar-based digital money, starting with a tokenized deposits initiative.

Tokenized deposits are traditional bank deposits recorded on a decentralized database or distributed ledger, such as a blockchain. The plan seeks to deliver faster, more efficient and programmable payments to Canadian customers while preserving safety, stability and effective regulatory oversight.

It means Canadian dollars could be converted into tokens on blockchain for easier transfers, said Claire Célérier, Canada Research Chair in household finance at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management.

“My understanding is that the six banks will share the same blockchain, and so it implies that transactions can be made instantaneously across wallets with tokens,” said Claire Célérier, Canada Research Chair in household finance at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management.

The tokens would be issued by commercial banks and from a legal perspective, depositors can treat them the same as traditional bank deposits.

Bank of Montreal, CIBC, National Bank, Royal Bank, Scotiabank and TD Bank are taking a collaborative approach to the project.

Célérier said the potential capabilities would be of particular benefit to large companies or institutional investors, allowing them to complete “more sophisticated transactions.”

“What I expect is that these tokenized dollars will be mostly used by large companies and so on who have accounts across these Canadian banks, and it will be used to move large amounts of money,” she said.

Another potential benefit, Célérier said, is that it could increase the efficiency of international transfers.

The banks say the first phase aims to move tokenized deposits between Canadian financial institutions.

“It’s really exploratory now. I think what they’re saying is that they’re willing to work together to develop the technology,” Célérier said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BMO, TSX:CM, TSX:NA, TSX:RY, TSX:BNS, TSX:TD)

Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press