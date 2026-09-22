Bradford, Chow go back-and-forth on property tax increases during Toronto mayoral debate

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By Meredith Bond

Posted September 22, 2026 7:37 pm.

Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford promised to freeze property taxes for his first year if elected mayor during the first candidates’ debate as incumbent Olivia Chow said she has spent her first years as mayor cleaning up a budget mess left by the previous city council. 

The debate, hosted by the Toronto Board of Trade, features the top three candidates: Chow, Bradford and Chris Alexander. It is being streamed live on CityNews 24/7. 

During the first segment of the debate on affordability, Bradford said he would freeze property taxes after being asked about how he would pay for his campaign promises to add 1,000 more police officers and add platform edge doors to the TTC.  

“Families need relief. They can’t afford more of Olivia Chow’s tax increases,” said Bradford. He added during that first year, he would do a line-by-line review of the City of Toronto’s budget.  

In response, Chow called on Bradford’s position as the vice-chair of the Budget Committee prior to her becoming mayor. “You left us with a close to $2 billion in our budget so we can’t run away from your record.” 

Chow has previously said she plans to keep property taxes “at or around” the rate of inflation each year if she’s reelected in next month’s municipal election.  

Since taking over Toronto’s mayor’s chair, Chow has twice implemented significant property tax hikes including a record 9.5 per cent increase in 2024. The property tax increase for 2026 was 2.2 per cent.  

Meanwhile, Alexander took aim at Bradford saying he was going “pay for his expensive promises with a tax cut.” 

How and when to vote

Voters will be receiving their voting cards in their mailbox in the coming days. Early voting for the Toronto municipal election takes place Tuesday Oct. 6 to Sunday Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polls on election day, Oct. 26, are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Chow’s lead shrinks in latest poll

In the latest poll by Liaison Strategies, Chow has a seven-point lead over Bradford among decided and leaning voters but the cushion between her and Bradford has become smaller.

Toronto mayoral candidates (from left) Olivia Chow, Chris Alexander and Brad Bradford face off in first candidates' debate. CITYNEWS
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