Carney promises $100 million for Palestinians in humanitarian aid, police training
Posted September 22, 2026 4:19 pm.
Last Updated September 22, 2026 4:38 pm.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is pledging $100 million in new aid for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.
The funding includes $80 million in humanitarian aid, while the rest is development funding for security initiatives, including top-up funding for a multi-year project to train Palestinian police.
Carney, who announced the funding on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, says the money is meant to help bring about a two-state solution.
Carney says Palestinians in Gaza are experiencing “immense human suffering” while Israelis face “existential threats from Hamas and from Iran and its proxies.”
Ottawa has pledged more than $600 million in aid for Palestinian civilians since the Israel-Gaza war started in October 2023.
New documents tabled in Parliament this week list the damage done to dozens of Canadian-funded aid projects by Israel’s military and settlers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.
Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press