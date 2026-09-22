Carney promises $100 million for Palestinians in humanitarian aid, police training

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is pledging $100 million in new aid for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

The funding includes $80 million in humanitarian aid, while the rest is development funding for security initiatives, including top-up funding for a multi-year project to train Palestinian police.

Carney, who announced the funding on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, says the money is meant to help bring about a two-state solution.

Carney says Palestinians in Gaza are experiencing “immense human suffering” while Israelis face “existential threats from Hamas and from Iran and its proxies.”

Ottawa has pledged more than $600 million in aid for Palestinian civilians since the Israel-Gaza war started in October 2023.

New documents tabled in Parliament this week list the damage done to dozens of Canadian-funded aid projects by Israel’s military and settlers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press