York Regional Police (YRP) say they have taken down a sophisticated Dark Web drug‑trafficking operation, charging five people and seizing approximately $3 million in illicit drugs, a carbine assault rifle, cryptocurrency, cash, and more than $1 million in proceeds of crime following a months‑long investigation into encrypted online drug markets.

The probe — Project Ghostwire — was led by YRP’s Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit and Cybercrime Unit, with support from the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario. Investigators targeted a high‑volume Dark Web vendor advertising cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and other controlled substances in quantities ranging from street‑level amounts to bulk orders of up to one kilogram.

Police say the vendor accepted cryptocurrency, communicated with buyers through encrypted Dark Web messaging, and shipped drugs using legitimate mail‑delivery services. Officers identified members of the distribution network and several addresses tied to the operation.

Massive seizure after coordinated raids

On Feb. 20, 2026, investigators executed multiple search warrants, including at a Mississauga residence allegedly used as the day‑to‑day hub of the online drug network.

Inside, officers seized:

5.5 kg fentanyl (pill and powder) — equal to 48,000 potentially fatal doses

5.5 kg methamphetamine

3.5 kg cocaine

4.5 kg ketamine

700 g heroin

5.4 kg MDMA

205 g crack cocaine

1,100+ LSD tabs

11,800 Xanax pills

290 oxycodone pills

110 hydromorphone pills

The total estimated street value is $3 million. Police also seized a carbine assault rifle, ammunition, $200,000 in cryptocurrency, $200,000 in cash, and more than $1 million in proceeds of crime, including high‑end vehicles and luxury watches.

Charges

Five people are now facing a combined slate of trafficking, conspiracy, weapons and proceeds‑of‑crime offences.

Cedric Olipano, 38, Mississauga : Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (×9); trafficking (×9); possession for trafficking (×10); careless storage of a firearm; possession of proceeds over $5,000; possession of prohibited weapons (×2); possession of prohibited firearm without licence; possession of prohibited ammunition; unlawful production; possession of equipment for drug production/trafficking.

: Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (×9); trafficking (×9); possession for trafficking (×10); careless storage of a firearm; possession of proceeds over $5,000; possession of prohibited weapons (×2); possession of prohibited firearm without licence; possession of prohibited ammunition; unlawful production; possession of equipment for drug production/trafficking. Lexia Oliver, 23, Toronto : Same charges as Olipano, including trafficking, conspiracy, prohibited weapons, proceeds of crime, and unlawful production.

: Same charges as Olipano, including trafficking, conspiracy, prohibited weapons, proceeds of crime, and unlawful production. Pui Yan Lai, 42, Oakville : Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

: Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. Benjamin Cuenta, 34, Vaughan : Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence; possession for the purpose of trafficking (×3).

: Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence; possession for the purpose of trafficking (×3). Sierra Boudreau, 27, Brampton: Conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance.

York Regional Police say Project Ghostwire highlights the growing intersection between organized crime, cryptocurrency, and encrypted online marketplaces, noting that Dark Web drug networks continue to expand their reach through anonymous payment systems and legitimate shipping channels.