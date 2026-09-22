Male injured in Scarborough

A male has been taken to hospital after being injured in Scarborough.

Toronto police say they were called to Dubarry and Morningside avenues just after 9:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A male was located on the scene with a stab wound and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police initially said they were searching for a suspect known to the victim, but later updated the investigation saying that the stabbing was not a result of a criminal act. No suspect is outstanding, police say.