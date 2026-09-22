Male injured in Scarborough

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 22, 2026 10:36 pm.

Last Updated September 22, 2026 11:34 pm.

A male has been taken to hospital after being injured in Scarborough.

Toronto police say they were called to Dubarry and Morningside avenues just after 9:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A male was located on the scene with a stab wound and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police initially said they were searching for a suspect known to the victim, but later updated the investigation saying that the stabbing was not a result of a criminal act. No suspect is outstanding, police say.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bradford, Chow go back-and-forth on property tax increases during Toronto mayoral debate

Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford promised to freeze property taxes for his first year if elected mayor during the first candidates' debate as incumbent Olivia Chow said she has spent her...

3h ago

RCMP tell victims' families no investigative avenues left to pursue in bombing of Air India Flight 182

Families of the victims of the bombing of Air India Flight 182 have been told there are currently no more investigative avenues to pursue and the case will be moving to "inactive status" in a recent meeting...

5h ago

No charges laid against officer in police takedown of cyclist on Queens Quay: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says charges will not be laid against a Toronto police officer involved in the takedown of a cyclist along Queens Quay earlier this year. In an update Tuesday,...

4h ago

2 homes damaged, 6 residents displaced after porch fire in Scarborough spreads

Two homes have been damaged and six residents have been displaced after a porch fire in Scarborough Tuesday evening. Toronto Fire say they were called to Haddon and Edgely avenues just after 5:30 p.m....

2h ago

Top Stories

Bradford, Chow go back-and-forth on property tax increases during Toronto mayoral debate

Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford promised to freeze property taxes for his first year if elected mayor during the first candidates' debate as incumbent Olivia Chow said she has spent her...

3h ago

RCMP tell victims' families no investigative avenues left to pursue in bombing of Air India Flight 182

Families of the victims of the bombing of Air India Flight 182 have been told there are currently no more investigative avenues to pursue and the case will be moving to "inactive status" in a recent meeting...

5h ago

No charges laid against officer in police takedown of cyclist on Queens Quay: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says charges will not be laid against a Toronto police officer involved in the takedown of a cyclist along Queens Quay earlier this year. In an update Tuesday,...

4h ago

2 homes damaged, 6 residents displaced after porch fire in Scarborough spreads

Two homes have been damaged and six residents have been displaced after a porch fire in Scarborough Tuesday evening. Toronto Fire say they were called to Haddon and Edgely avenues just after 5:30 p.m....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos