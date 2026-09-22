No charges laid against officer in police takedown of cyclist on Queens Quay: SIU

The near-one-minute clip, posted to X by cycling advocate David Shellnutt, shows two officers forcefully bringing a cyclist to the ground as bystanders react in shock. Photo: David Shellnutt/X.

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 22, 2026 7:38 pm.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says charges will not be laid against a Toronto police officer involved in the takedown of a cyclist along Queens Quay earlier this year.

In an update Tuesday, SIU director Joseph Martino said he found no reasonable grounds to believe a Toronto Police Service officer committed a criminal offence “in connection with the serious injury of a 21-year-old cyclist.”

The takedown — captured on video and shared widely online — occurred on May 31 near Little Norway Crescent where police officers were conducting a stop‑sign enforcement blitz.

The near-one-minute clip, posted to X by cycling advocate and personal injury lawyer David Shellnutt, appeared to show two officers forcefully bringing a cyclist to the ground as bystanders react in shock.

In the video, which shows only a portion of the interaction, the cyclist could be heard asking, “What did I do wrong?” while an officer responded, You didn’t stop.”

The SIU report said that because the man failed to stop and attempted to evade the officer by cycling around him, the SIU director said he “rendered himself subject to arrest.”

According to the report, body-worn camera footage captured the cyclist passing through the intersection and not stopping at the stop sign. It said the cyclist was captured looking to his right towards two police officers and said, “F*** the police.”

The report said those officers then directed two other officers to stop the cyclist at which point the officer involved stepped in front of the cyclist. It said the cyclist then went around him at that point.

“The subject officer chased after him on foot and extended his left arm to make contact with a backpack the complainant was wearing. The complainant lost control of his bicycle and toppled over onto the grass boulevard and sidewalk on the north side of Queens Quay West,” read the director’s report.

The report added it was unclear in the footage whether the officer made contact with the cyclist’s backpack intending to grab hold of him or to push him off the bike.

“There is always a risk that physically engaging a cyclist might result in a fall, but the risk of injury was a moderate one in this case as the complainant had significantly slowed when the officer stepped out in front of him,” the document said.

When it came to the officer’s efforts to wrestle the complainant to the ground, the director’s report said the subject officer “would have been rightly concerned that the complainant would continue his efforts to flee.”

The report said the cyclist was diagnosed with a mild traumatic brain injury following the incident.

The incident happened as Toronto enters peak cycling season and amid ongoing debate about how the city enforces traffic laws on the waterfront trail. In years past, police faced criticism for similar blitzes targeting cyclists rolling through stop signs.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bradford, Chow go back-and-forth on property tax increases during Toronto mayoral debate

Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford promised to freeze property taxes for his first year if elected mayor during the first candidates' debate as incumbent Olivia Chow said she has spent her first...

15m ago

RCMP tell victims' families no investigative avenues left to pursue in bombing of Air India Flight 182

Families of the victims of the bombing of Air India Flight 182 have been told there are currently no more investigative avenues to pursue and the case will be moving to "inactive status" in a recent meeting...

1h ago

'The future of health care:' Peel paramedics launch medical drone pilot project in Caledon

The Peel paramedics drone pilot project launched on Sept. 22, 2026. Authorities say it could help bring life-saving interventions sooner.

1h ago

Raptors, Kawhi Leonard agree to two-year, $115M extension: report

With the Kawhi Leonard trade official, the Toronto Raptors have now locked in their latest acquisition. The Raptors agreed to a two-year, $115 million extension with Leonard, which includes a player...

4h ago

Top Stories

Bradford, Chow go back-and-forth on property tax increases during Toronto mayoral debate

Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford promised to freeze property taxes for his first year if elected mayor during the first candidates' debate as incumbent Olivia Chow said she has spent her first...

15m ago

RCMP tell victims' families no investigative avenues left to pursue in bombing of Air India Flight 182

Families of the victims of the bombing of Air India Flight 182 have been told there are currently no more investigative avenues to pursue and the case will be moving to "inactive status" in a recent meeting...

1h ago

'The future of health care:' Peel paramedics launch medical drone pilot project in Caledon

The Peel paramedics drone pilot project launched on Sept. 22, 2026. Authorities say it could help bring life-saving interventions sooner.

1h ago

Raptors, Kawhi Leonard agree to two-year, $115M extension: report

With the Kawhi Leonard trade official, the Toronto Raptors have now locked in their latest acquisition. The Raptors agreed to a two-year, $115 million extension with Leonard, which includes a player...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos