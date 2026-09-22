No new Michelin stars awarded in Toronto region

TORONTO — The Michelin Guide is recognizing five restaurants in southern Ontario for providing good bang for buck but isn’t awarding any new stars in the region this year.

Michelin’s picks for 2026 were announced at a ceremony in downtown Toronto on Tuesday.

Five restaurants received the Bib Gourmand for serving great food at a great value, including Antylia, Golden Horseshoe Barbecue and the Lunch Lady of Saigon in Toronto; Les Incompetents in St. Catharines, Ont.; and RPM Bakehouse in Jordan, Ont.

There are currently 15 Michelin-starred restaurants in the Toronto region, down from 17 last year.

Toronto restaurant Aburi Hana lost its only star, while Hexagon in nearby Oakville, Ont., has since closed down.

The Michelin Guide first ventured into Canada in 2022 with editions for Toronto and Vancouver, and now has a Quebec version as well.