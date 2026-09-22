Durham police have charged a 23‑year‑old Oshawa man after a woman reported being drugged and sexually assaulted at his home over the weekend.

Officers were called to an unknown trouble in the area of Bond Street East and Wilson Road North on Sept. 19 after the victim regained consciousness during the alleged assault and managed to contact police.

She told investigators she had agreed to visit a man she met through Snapchat, but during the evening she was drugged and assaulted inside the residence.

Police located the woman outside the home and transported her to the hospital, where tests confirmed the presence of noxious substances in her system. The suspect was arrested later without incident.

Investigators say they are concerned there may be other victims and have released a photo of the accused.

Nicholas Paul Lafrance, 23, of Oshawa, is charged with sexual assault, administering a noxious substance, and forcible confinement. He was held for a bail hearing.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators.