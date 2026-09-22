Peel Regional Police (PRP) say an undercover firearms probe has infiltrated and disrupted a gun‑trafficking network operating across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), uncovering U.S.‑sourced weapons tied to a 2024 Mississauga homicide and 14 separate GTA shootings.

PRP Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich detailed the results of Project Red Zone, a probe launched in October 2025, at a press conference Tuesday, calling the investigation one of the service’s most significant recent efforts to disrupt gun trafficking and reduce shootings across the region.

“More than half of the firearms you see here today have been used in shootings throughout the GTA. In fact, one of these firearms was used in a shooting that resulted in a homicide and another person being injured and carrying injuries that they will have for the rest of their life,” said Milinovich.

“The fact that were able to remove these 23 firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition will have an absolute impact on our local and GTA communities’ safety.”

PRP detective sergeant Mark Mazzocato said 15 of the firearms were prohibited in Canada and traced back to the U.S., with guns seized that were involved in 14 shootings across the GTA, including the 2024 homicide in Mississauga. More than 800 grams of cocaine, and 951 rounds of ammunition were also seized through Project Red Zone.

“Officers executed four search warrants in Mississauga, Ajax and Scarborough, leading to the arrest and charge of four individuals,” Mazzocato said.

PRP identified the four accused as Stephen Prakash Consala, 24, of Scarborough; Akshaya Srikanthan, 24, of Ajax; Sammy Shaik, 28, of Mississauga, and Janoj Dhayabaran, 23, of Toronto.

Consala faces the most firearm-related criminal offences, including 23 counts of firearms trafficking. Other charges include nine counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and trafficking ammunition. Srikanthan faces 11 counts of firearms trafficking and seven counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.

PRP says Consala and Dhayabaran were held pending a bail hearing, while Srikanthan and Shaik have been released and will appear in court at a later date.

“Each firearm recovered represented an opportunity to interrupt the cycle of gun violence before another offence could occur,” Mazzocato.

PRP identified the four accused as Stephen Prakash Consala, 24, of Scarborough; Akshaya Srikanthan, 24, of Ajax; Sammy Shaik, 28, of Mississauga, and Janoj Dhayabaran, 23, of Toronto. Photo: PRP.