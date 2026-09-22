Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation receives $100 million anonymous donation

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation has received the largest donation for cancer care in Canadian history with an anonymous $100 million donation.

The foundation shared the donor was inspired by a personal connection to cancer and the charity’s mission to help create a world free from cancer.

President and CEO, Dr. Mito Yamashita, expressed that this donation was transformative to cancer research and gave no hints at who was behind the donation, only that they believe in the vision of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

“This is a moment of real opportunity, and we can meet this challenge. The Princess Margaret has the talent, the model, and, with the driving support of philanthropy, the momentum,” said Dr. Yamashita in a release.

The donation is a part of a $2.5 billion fundraising campaign, called “Carry the Fire,” aimed at accelerating research, treatment and care at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

The campaign will focus on investing in three strategic priorities including catching cancer at its earliest stages, advancing new approches to cancer treatment and transforming the cancer experience for patients through “survivorship, rehabilitation, mental health resources, and holistic support.”