Rachel Notley and Jason Kenney on the fight for Canada

Alberta’s unlikeliest duo is teaming up to make their case to Albertans ahead of the October 19 referendum.

Rachel Notley and Jason Kenney, both from opposite sides of the political aisle have joined forces with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce to propel their campaign, ‘Alberta and Canada: Stronger Together’ into the hearts and minds of concerned Albertans.

Host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with the former Alberta premiers on their initiative to keep their province in Canada, how they’ve been brought together, and what economic challenges a separation could bring for Canadians from all corners of the political spectrum.

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