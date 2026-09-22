Raptors, Kawhi Leonard agree to two-year, $115M extension: report

With the Kawhi Leonard trade official, the Toronto Raptors have now locked in their latest acquisition.

The Raptors agreed to a two-year, $115 million extension with Leonard, which includes a player option for the 2028-29 season, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday.

Leonard joined the Raptors via a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, first reported early in the off-season. Heading back the other way were forward Brandon Ingram, guard Gradey Dick, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2027 first-round swap and two second-round picks.

The deal for Leonard was rife with drama due to an investigation into reported salary-cap circumvention, which alleged the Clippers had set Leonard up with endorsement deals in order to pay the forward more than the salary cap would allow. The NBA concluded its investigation on Sept. 2, with Leonard receiving a $700,000 fine.

The Clippers, meanwhile, were stripped of five first-round picks from 2029 through 2033 and fined $30 million. Additionally, owner Steve Ballmer and president of business operations Gillian Zucker were suspended for one year, while president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank was suspended six months.

Though Leonard is heading into his age-35 season, the forward enjoyed one of the most productive — and healthiest — seasons of his career last year, averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals while shooting 50.5 per cent from the field and 38.7 per cent from three-point range. He also managed to play 65 games, doing so for only the second time since the 2016-17 season.

A seven-time all-star, Leonard has missed ample time due to injury over the course of his 15-year career, playing only nine games in the 2017-18 season before being dealt to the Raptors the ensuing summer, and missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season with a torn ACL.

Though health issues held Leonard to only 60 games in his first stint with the Raptors in the 2018-19 season, his productive two-way play — averaging 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals — led the team to its first and only NBA Championship.