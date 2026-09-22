Bateman the latest injury for Toronto as Blue Jays near elimination with loss in Baltimore

Already dealing with health concerns for Dylan Cease and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Blue Jays lost rookie outfielder Brett Bateman when he hurt his hip making a sliding catch in the second inning. Photo: GETTY IMAGES.

By The Associated Press

Posted September 22, 2026 7:10 am.

The defending American League champions are on the brink — and a little beat up as well.

Toronto’s last-ditch push for a playoff spot took another significant blow Monday night when the Blue Jays lost 4-3 to the Baltimore Orioles, who are also on the verge of elimination. Already dealing with health concerns for Dylan Cease and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Blue Jays lost rookie outfielder Brett Bateman when he hurt his hip making a sliding catch in the second inning.

“Jammed his right hip,” manager John Schneider said. “Kind of looked like his knee or his ankle, glad it wasn’t that. He got X-rays, which were negative, and just a little tender. … Take it day by day.”

The Blue Jays scored three quick runs in the first inning, but their offense went dormant after that, and they finally fell behind when Pete Alonso hit his second homer of the game, a two-run shot in the eighth.

Toronto is 3 1/2 games behind the Chicago White Sox for the final AL wild card. Baltimore is 4 1/2 games behind. Both the Blue Jays and Orioles can be eliminated as soon as Tuesday.

Bateman held onto the ball to retire Baltimore’s Rece Hinds in the second, but his slide left a divot in the ground — not a great sign — and he rolled over awkwardly after making the catch. Bateman was able to walk off the field, but very slowly, and he was replaced the next time Toronto was in the field.

Meanwhile, Guerrero was out of the lineup because of back trouble. Starting pitcher Trey Yesavage was limited to two innings in his first game back from knee inflammation. Cease is dealing with shoulder issues and it’s not clear when or if he’ll make another start this season.

It’s felt for a while that it simply isn’t Toronto’s year.

“It’s baseball,” Schneider said. “Baseball will be baseball. You dwell on it a little bit, but you’ve got to continue to move forward and just keep going.”

Toronto acquired Bateman in the August trade that sent Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs. Bateman has hit .320 in 38 games since making his big league debut for the Blue Jays on Aug. 7.

Yesavage, who was so impressive during last year’s postseason run, was back on the mound for the first time since Aug. 4. The Blue Jays wanted to limit his pitch count, and he threw 40.

“I felt really good,” Yesavage said. “I felt like I could have gone more, but it’s smart to progressively go more and more.”

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto mayoral race: How and when to watch tonight's debate

With exactly two weeks left until early voting begins to choose who will be leading Toronto as mayor, three candidates are set to square off in tonight's debate on CityNews and CityNews 24/7 at 7 p.m. Chris...

54m ago

New poll has Chow with 'smaller cushion' 7-point lead over Bradford among decided voters in Toronto

Olivia Chow has a seven-point lead over Brad Bradford among decided and leaning voters, according to a new Liaison Strategies poll on the upcoming Toronto mayoral election. David Valentin, Principal...

2h ago

2 bodies found in 2 vehicles set on fire in Scarborough and Etobicoke: police

Toronto police say two bodies were found in separate burnt vehicles in Scarborough and Etobicoke overnight Monday. Crews were first called to a hydro field near Steeles Avenue East and Reesor Road in...

4h ago

Oshawa man charged after woman alleges she was drugged, sexually assaulted

Durham police have charged a 23‑year‑old Oshawa man after a woman reported being drugged and sexually assaulted at his home over the weekend. Officers were called to an unknown trouble in the area...

25m ago

Top Stories

Toronto mayoral race: How and when to watch tonight's debate

With exactly two weeks left until early voting begins to choose who will be leading Toronto as mayor, three candidates are set to square off in tonight's debate on CityNews and CityNews 24/7 at 7 p.m. Chris...

54m ago

New poll has Chow with 'smaller cushion' 7-point lead over Bradford among decided voters in Toronto

Olivia Chow has a seven-point lead over Brad Bradford among decided and leaning voters, according to a new Liaison Strategies poll on the upcoming Toronto mayoral election. David Valentin, Principal...

2h ago

2 bodies found in 2 vehicles set on fire in Scarborough and Etobicoke: police

Toronto police say two bodies were found in separate burnt vehicles in Scarborough and Etobicoke overnight Monday. Crews were first called to a hydro field near Steeles Avenue East and Reesor Road in...

4h ago

Oshawa man charged after woman alleges she was drugged, sexually assaulted

Durham police have charged a 23‑year‑old Oshawa man after a woman reported being drugged and sexually assaulted at his home over the weekend. Officers were called to an unknown trouble in the area...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos