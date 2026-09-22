Blue Jays vs. Orioles postponed due to weather, to play doubleheader Wednesday

The Toronto Blue Jays will be getting an unexpected day off.

Tuesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles has been postponed due to rain, the teams announced.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday to make up the game. The first game will be at 1:35 p.m. ET while the second will start at 6:35 p.m. ET, with both available on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

Max Scherzer is scheduled to start the first game for Toronto opposite former Blue Jay Chris Bassitt.

After a 4-3 loss to the Orioles in Monday’s series opener, the Blue Jays are officially on the cusp of elimination from the playoffs.

The loss dropped the Blue Jays 3.5 games behind the Chicago White Sox for the third wild-card spot in the American League.

If the White Sox and Cleveland Guardians both win their games on Tuesday, the Blue Jays would be eliminated on Wednesday if they lose either game to the Orioles.