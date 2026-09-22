Toronto man wins $1 million in Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw

A Toronto man is now $1 million richer after winning the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot.

Oliver W., a project manager in the construction industry, is now a millionaire from the Aug. 1 draw. The man purchased the winning ticket online through OLG.ca.

Early one morning, Oliver checked his email and noticed a message from OLG.

“I saw one that said, ‘You won a large prize’ and I thought to myself, ‘Oh, wow. What could it be?’ When I opened my account and saw so many zeros, it was a surreal feeling.” he said.

Oliver moved to Toronto from the United Kingdom about a year ago.

“I went to the gym because I needed to burn off some energy,” he said. “Later on, I showed my girlfriend the winning prize amount on my phone, and that’s when the reality of the win really set in!”

Oliver says he plans to use the funds to explore Canada and do some sightseeing. He also said he would want to buy a home.