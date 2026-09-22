Toronto mayoral race: How and when to watch tonight’s debate

With exactly two weeks left until early voting begins to choose who will be leading Toronto as mayor, three candidates are set to square off in tonight’s debate on CityNews and CityNews 24/7 at 7 p.m.

Chris Alexander, Brad Bradford and incumbent Olivia Chow will be vying for Torontonians’ votes in tonight’s mayoral debate.

The Toronto Star and the Toronto Region Board of Trade are hosting and it will be moderated: by Nicole MacIntyre, Editor-in-Chief of the The Toronto Star.

Where to watch the debates

You can watch it live on CityNews 24/7, or right here on our website.

How and when to vote

Voters will be receiving their voting cards in their mailbox in the coming days. Early voting for the Toronto municipal election takes place Tuesday Oct. 6 to Sunday Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polls on election day, Oct. 26, are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Chow’s lead shrinks in latest poll

In the latest poll by Liaison Strategies, Chow has a seven-point lead over Bradford among decided and leaning voters but the cushion between her and Bradford has become smaller.

More to come