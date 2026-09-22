York police appeal for witnesses in fatal 2-vehicle crash in Vaughan

York Regional Police (YRP) are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a fatal two-vehicle collision in Vaughan on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Brandon Gate Drive for reports of a crash around 7:40 p.m.

In a media release on Tuesday, York police says a yellow vintage sport coupe collided with a black SUV.

The coupe was occupied by two individuals and the SUV was occupied by three.

“The passenger, a 34-year-old man from Stoney Creek, was pronounced deceased at the scene despite life-saving efforts by first responders,” YRP wrote in their release. “The driver of the sport coupe was transported to hospital with serious injuries.”

Police say all three occupants of the black SUV were transported to a trauma centre. Meanwhile, one passenger remains in life-threatening condition, and the two other occupants sustained serious injuries.

The exact circumstances leading up to the collision are still unknown.

Investigators are appealing to any witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.