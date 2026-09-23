Blue Jays eliminated from playoff contention with loss to Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays' Ernie Clement, right, attempts to avoid the tag of Baltimore Orioles third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand during the third inning in the first game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, in Baltimore. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

By Sportsnet

Posted September 23, 2026 4:19 pm.

The reigning American League champs won’t be playing post-season baseball in 2026.

The Toronto Blue Jays were eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday with a 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader.

Blue Jays starter Max Scherzer struck out seven, but gave up four earned runs, including a two-run homer to Peter Alonso in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Scherzer could potentially make one more start for the Blue Jays in Sunday’s season finale against the Cincinnati Reds, but nothing has been officially decided.

Wednesday’s elimination wasn’t a shock, as the writing was already on the wall for the Blue Jays.

They entered Wednesday’s game needing to win out and have either the Chicago White Sox or Cleveland Guardians lose out in order to play into October.

It was a disappointing season for the Blue Jays, especially after coming one win away from winning the World Series in 2025, featuring everything from a slew of key injuries to a down year from slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto still has four games remaining on its schedule, including the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Orioles at 6:35 p.m. ET / 3:35 p.m. PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

The Blue Jays will enjoy an off day on Thursday before wrapping up the season with a three-game set against the Cincinnati Reds in Toronto.

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