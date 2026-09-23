U.S. President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday morning to once again criticize Canada, writing in part “Canada is destroying itself by allowing millions and millions of people into the Country, essentially unchecked and unvetted.”

Trump made the statement adding, “It is a Liberal takeover that will end very badly.” He says this is already resulting in high unemployment numbers.

However, Trump provided no evidence for these claims.

Canada has reduced its immigration intake in the last two years.

Meanwhile, Carney continues his trip at the United Nations in New York City. He’s set to co-host an event with E.U. Commission Chief von der Leyen.

-With files from The Canadian Press