Federal organizations to spend more than $18 million on return-to-office

A giant Canadian flag hangs on the side of a government office building in downtown Ottawa, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted September 23, 2026 10:02 am.

Last Updated September 23, 2026 10:19 am.

OTTAWA — Federal government departments and agencies are set to spend more than $18 million to get their employees to work in the office more often.

Thousands of federal public servants started a new work schedule in July requiring them to be on-site in the office four days a week.

In response to an order paper question from NDP MP Heather McPherson, 13 federal organizations said they plan to spend a combined $18,720,150 to reconfigure or acquire office space to accommodate the increased frequency of in-person work.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada said it will spend almost $5.7 million, while Fisheries and Oceans Canada said it will spend $4.2 million.

The Canada Border Services Agency estimated its costs at $3.9 million, while the Correctional Service of Canada said it plans to spend $1.37 million.

Some organizations said they have no costs associated with return-to-office, or that they were still being assessed, while several referred questions to Public Services and Procurement Canada, which said it was still evaluating the cost.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

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