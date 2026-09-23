Officer injured in Belleville synagogue shooting faces ‘long, difficult’ road ahead, wife says

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 23, 2026 7:00 pm.

The wife of a Belleville police officer who was wounded Sunday night during a shooting outside of a local synagogue is breaking her silence on what she describes as “the scariest and darkest day” of her family’s life.

“I don’t know where to begin,” Ashley Smith, the wife of Const. Jeff Smith, wrote in a lengthy social media post shared on Tuesday.

“My words aren’t strong or steady yet, but I knew I needed to find them. I needed to use my voice for my dear Jeff, until he is able to use his,” she added.

Her remarks come several days after a shooting erupted near the Sons of Jacob synagogue where her husband was stationed as a precautionary measure on Yom Kippur – the holiest day of the year for the Jewish community.

According to investigators, a suspect identified as 29-year-old Sean Ward from Quinte West, Ont. exited a truck that night and fired a shotgun at the officer.

Smith returned fire along with a second officer who was at the scene.

Witness and SIU estimates suggest between 25 and 30 shots rang out, hitting both police and civilian vehicles, nearby homes as well as the synagogue’s windows.

Smith was injured during the exchange of gunfire and was brought to the intensive care unit at a local hospital with critical injuries, but has since stabilized.

Meanwhile, Ward was severely injured and transported to hospital without vital signs. He was later listed in life-threatening condition and ultimately died in hospital on Monday night.

In her Facebook post, Smith’s wife expressed gratitude for the “life-saving hands” of paramedics, police, doctors and nurses who worked to save her husband’s life: someone she described as “man of integrity,” who loves his family and “gives freely.”

She also thanked friends, neighbours and the Jewish community for their prayers and support.

“Today, I held Jeff’s hand. And I thought about all of those hands,” she wrote. “All of the people who carried him, cared for him and held us when we didn’t know how we were going to stand.”

“I will never forget any of it,” she added.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'What I said is the way I feel': Blue Jays' Guerrero Jr. addresses contract comments

Amid a trying season for both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays, the franchise first baseman is standing by some viral comments he recently made during an interview with...

1h ago

Court hears emotional victim impact statements at Kenneth Law's sentencing hearing

Kenneth Law paved a path to death for vulnerable people, robbing them of their future and leaving countless families grappling with loss that continues to reverberate through every facet of their lives, court heard Wednesday as the Ontario man linked to dozens of deaths worldwide faced his sentencing hearing.

35m ago

Blue Jays eliminated from playoff contention with loss to Orioles

The reigning American League champs won't be playing post-season baseball in 2026. The Toronto Blue Jays were eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday with a 4-2 loss to the Baltimore...

4h ago

More Torontonians are eyeing an exit as affordability pressures intensify, new Ipsos poll shows

A growing share of Toronto residents say they're considering leaving the city, with more than one‑third (37 per cent) reporting they are at least somewhat likely to move away within the next five years...

10h ago

Top Stories

'What I said is the way I feel': Blue Jays' Guerrero Jr. addresses contract comments

Amid a trying season for both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays, the franchise first baseman is standing by some viral comments he recently made during an interview with...

1h ago

Court hears emotional victim impact statements at Kenneth Law's sentencing hearing

Kenneth Law paved a path to death for vulnerable people, robbing them of their future and leaving countless families grappling with loss that continues to reverberate through every facet of their lives, court heard Wednesday as the Ontario man linked to dozens of deaths worldwide faced his sentencing hearing.

35m ago

Blue Jays eliminated from playoff contention with loss to Orioles

The reigning American League champs won't be playing post-season baseball in 2026. The Toronto Blue Jays were eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday with a 4-2 loss to the Baltimore...

4h ago

More Torontonians are eyeing an exit as affordability pressures intensify, new Ipsos poll shows

A growing share of Toronto residents say they're considering leaving the city, with more than one‑third (37 per cent) reporting they are at least somewhat likely to move away within the next five years...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos