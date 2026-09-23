Raccoon rescued on Burlington highway ramp after drivers alert OPP

A quick‑thinking group of motorists helped OPP officers rescue a stranded raccoon last week after the animal wandered into live traffic on a busy Burlington highway ramp.

OPP Burlington says drivers spotted the raccoon struggling in the left lane of the ramp from eastbound Hwy. 403 to Hwy. 407, prompting several calls to police.

Officers arrived within minutes and blocked the lane to prevent a collision and give the animal space.

The raccoon — affectionately dubbed Rocky by officers — was safely guided off the roadway and bolted into nearby brush, appearing unharmed.