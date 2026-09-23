Raccoon rescued on Burlington highway ramp after drivers alert OPP

OPP raccoon. Photo: OPP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 23, 2026 7:14 am.

A quick‑thinking group of motorists helped OPP officers rescue a stranded raccoon last week after the animal wandered into live traffic on a busy Burlington highway ramp.

OPP Burlington says drivers spotted the raccoon struggling in the left lane of the ramp from eastbound Hwy. 403 to Hwy. 407, prompting several calls to police.

Officers arrived within minutes and blocked the lane to prevent a collision and give the animal space.

The raccoon — affectionately dubbed Rocky by officers — was safely guided off the roadway and bolted into nearby brush, appearing unharmed.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fire breaks out near Hells Angels storefront in Leslieville

Toronto police and fire crews are investigating an early‑morning blaze at a Hells Angels storefront in Leslieville. Emergency crews were called to the area of Carlaw Avenue and Eastern Avenue at around...

2m ago

Sentencing hearing begins for Kenneth Law, who sold substances used for suicide

Friends and relatives of those who took their own lives using items bought online from Kenneth Law are expected to lay bare their loss in court in the coming days as the Ontario man linked to dozens of deaths worldwide faces a sentencing hearing.

3h ago

A timeline of key events in the case of Kenneth Law, who admitted to aiding suicides

Kenneth Law, an Ontario man who sold lethal substances online to people who later used them to take their own lives, is set to face a sentencing hearing over the next few days. Law, a former chef, has...

59m ago

Bradford, Chow go back-and-forth on property tax increases during Toronto mayoral debate

Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford promised to freeze property taxes for his first year if elected mayor during the first candidates' debate as incumbent Olivia Chow said she has spent her...

12h ago

Top Stories

Fire breaks out near Hells Angels storefront in Leslieville

Toronto police and fire crews are investigating an early‑morning blaze at a Hells Angels storefront in Leslieville. Emergency crews were called to the area of Carlaw Avenue and Eastern Avenue at around...

2m ago

Sentencing hearing begins for Kenneth Law, who sold substances used for suicide

Friends and relatives of those who took their own lives using items bought online from Kenneth Law are expected to lay bare their loss in court in the coming days as the Ontario man linked to dozens of deaths worldwide faces a sentencing hearing.

3h ago

A timeline of key events in the case of Kenneth Law, who admitted to aiding suicides

Kenneth Law, an Ontario man who sold lethal substances online to people who later used them to take their own lives, is set to face a sentencing hearing over the next few days. Law, a former chef, has...

59m ago

Bradford, Chow go back-and-forth on property tax increases during Toronto mayoral debate

Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford promised to freeze property taxes for his first year if elected mayor during the first candidates' debate as incumbent Olivia Chow said she has spent her...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos