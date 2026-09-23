Ottawa city council has voted to rename Trump Avenue, ending ongoing debate over the street’s politically charged name and formally severing its symbolic link to U.S. President Donald Trump.

The decision follows a staff report recommending the change and comes at a time when Canada–U.S. relations have been strained by trade disputes.

The street, located in Ottawa’s Central Park neighbourhood, was created in the late 1990s and early 2000s as part of a development built on former Experimental Farm land.

The entire neighbourhood was designed with an explicit New York City theme, featuring streets and parks named after Manhattan landmarks, including Manhattan Crescent, Staten Way, Bloomingdale Street, and Madison Park. At the time, Trump was known primarily as a high‑profile New York developer.

Council’s vote means the city will begin the process of selecting a new name, notifying residents, and updating municipal records. The change will also require coordination with emergency services, utilities, and Canada Post to ensure a seamless transition.

The move comes amid heightened tensions between Trump and Canadian leaders, including recent disputes over tariffs, trade negotiations, and public remarks that have spilled into municipal politics. Ottawa councillors noted that while the street was never intended to reference the U.S. president, its continued presence had become a point of discomfort for residents.

City staff say the renaming process will include consultation with affected homeowners before a final name is approved.