Ottawa votes to rename ‘Trump Avenue’ as city distances itself from U.S. president

A street sign for Trump Avenue in Ottawa's Central Park neighbourhood is seen on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. The neighbourhood has several streets named after New York City themes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 23, 2026 1:13 pm.

Last Updated September 23, 2026 1:42 pm.

Ottawa city council has voted to rename Trump Avenue, ending ongoing debate over the street’s politically charged name and formally severing its symbolic link to U.S. President Donald Trump.

The decision follows a staff report recommending the change and comes at a time when Canada–U.S. relations have been strained by trade disputes.

The street, located in Ottawa’s Central Park neighbourhood, was created in the late 1990s and early 2000s as part of a development built on former Experimental Farm land.

The entire neighbourhood was designed with an explicit New York City theme, featuring streets and parks named after Manhattan landmarks, including Manhattan Crescent, Staten Way, Bloomingdale Street, and Madison Park. At the time, Trump was known primarily as a high‑profile New York developer.

Council’s vote means the city will begin the process of selecting a new name, notifying residents, and updating municipal records. The change will also require coordination with emergency services, utilities, and Canada Post to ensure a seamless transition.

The move comes amid heightened tensions between Trump and Canadian leaders, including recent disputes over tariffs, trade negotiations, and public remarks that have spilled into municipal politics. Ottawa councillors noted that while the street was never intended to reference the U.S. president, its continued presence had become a point of discomfort for residents.

City staff say the renaming process will include consultation with affected homeowners before a final name is approved.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Court hears emotional victim impact statements at Kenneth Law's sentencing hearing

Friends and relatives of those who took their own lives using items bought online from Kenneth Law are laying bare their loss in court as the Ontario man linked to dozens of deaths worldwide faces a sentencing hearing.

54m ago

More Torontonians are eyeing an exit as affordability pressures intensify, new Ipsos poll shows

A growing share of Toronto residents say they're considering leaving the city, with more than one‑third (37 per cent) reporting they are at least somewhat likely to move away within the next five years...

5h ago

Trump says Canada is destroying itself by allowing 'millions into the country'

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday morning to once again criticize Canada, writing in part "Canada is destroying itself by allowing millions and millions of people into the Country,...

2h ago

TTC Line 1, GO Lakeshore East and Stouffville line service adjustments this weekend

Getting around some parts of Toronto might need some extra planning this weekend, with major service adjustments planned on two GO train lines and a portion of a TTC subway line. Thousands will be making...

13m ago

Top Stories

Court hears emotional victim impact statements at Kenneth Law's sentencing hearing

Friends and relatives of those who took their own lives using items bought online from Kenneth Law are laying bare their loss in court as the Ontario man linked to dozens of deaths worldwide faces a sentencing hearing.

54m ago

More Torontonians are eyeing an exit as affordability pressures intensify, new Ipsos poll shows

A growing share of Toronto residents say they're considering leaving the city, with more than one‑third (37 per cent) reporting they are at least somewhat likely to move away within the next five years...

5h ago

Trump says Canada is destroying itself by allowing 'millions into the country'

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday morning to once again criticize Canada, writing in part "Canada is destroying itself by allowing millions and millions of people into the Country,...

2h ago

TTC Line 1, GO Lakeshore East and Stouffville line service adjustments this weekend

Getting around some parts of Toronto might need some extra planning this weekend, with major service adjustments planned on two GO train lines and a portion of a TTC subway line. Thousands will be making...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos