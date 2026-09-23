A growing share of Toronto residents say they’re considering leaving the city, with more than one‑third (37 per cent) reporting they are at least somewhat likely to move away within the next five years — a trend driven overwhelmingly by rising costs and deepening affordability concerns.

According to an Ipsos City Poll published on Wednesday, 65 per cent of those contemplating a move cite the city being “too expensive” as their primary reason, far outpacing any other factor. Twenty-eight per cent of respondents did select “not at all likely” when asked about a possible move from Toronto, with 35 per cent choosing “not very likely.”

Just over 1,000 people were polled.

Affordability concerns pushing residents out

The poll shows that cost of living remains the dominant pressure, with younger adults (aged 18 to 34) and lower‑income households most likely to consider leaving. Among those planning to move, traffic, crime concerns, and the desire for more space also factor in — but none come close to the weight of affordability.

“Too expensive” was selected by 65 per cent of respondents likely to leave, followed by traffic (41 per cent), 35 per cent wanting a lifestyle change, 34 per cent concerned about crime and 31 per cent citing better job opportunities elsewhere.

Olivia Chow announces her mayoral campaign in Toronto on April 17, 2023. X/Olivia Chow.

Chow maintains a strong lead and stronger re‑election sentiment

Despite affordability frustrations, Mayor Olivia Chow continues to hold a clear advantage in the mayoral race. The poll shows she leads Brad Bradford by 15 points among all voters, with 36 per cent support compared to Bradford’s 21 per cent.

Nearly half of Torontonians (47 per cent) now say she “deserves re‑election,” up five points from last year, and her approval rating remains steady at 59 per cent.

Homeownership remains out of reach for most

Housing affordability continues to be a defining issue. The poll finds:

74 per cent of residents believe Toronto’s housing situation is “out of control.”

69 per cent say homeownership is “only for the rich.”

Among non‑homeowners, 80 per cent agree homeownership is out of reach.

Even homeowners express unease: 39 per cent believe their home is now worth less than what they paid for it.

Toronto traffic congestion. Photo: CityNews.

Traffic frustrations surge as Torontonians say congestion is hurting daily life

The Ipsos polling shows overwhelming agreement that Toronto’s gridlock is making the city harder to live in — and pushing some residents to consider leaving.

Toronto residents are nearly unanimous on one thing: traffic has become a defining problem in the city. According to the poll, 80 per cent of respondents agree Toronto would be a better place to live if traffic weren’t as severe.

The poll shows 63 per cent say traffic negatively affects their day‑to‑day routine, while 61 per cent report it impacts their health.

Even as some residents acknowledge congestion is “normal” for a city of Toronto’s size, 52 per cent say traffic makes them want to leave.

Safety concerns persist — especially on the TTC and at major public spaces

While most residents feel safe in their neighbourhoods (78 per cent) and across the city (70 per cent), anxieties remain elevated in key public areas:

41 per cent feel unsafe on the TTC.

34 per cent feel unsafe at public events — up six points.

44 per cent feel unsafe at Sankofa Square (formerly Yonge‑Dundas Square).

Nearly half (46 per cent) believe Toronto has become less safe over the past two years, though this perception has softened since 2025.

Optimism about Toronto’s future is rising

Despite affordability and safety concerns, Torontonians are more hopeful than they were a year ago. Two‑thirds (66 per cent) say they are optimistic about the city’s future — a seven‑point jump.

Majorities also agree Toronto is a great place to work (74 per cent) and raise a family (64 per cent).