TTC Line 1, GO Lakeshore East and Stouffville line service adjustments this weekend

Getting around some parts of Toronto might need some extra planning this weekend, with major service adjustments planned on two GO train lines and a portion of a TTC subway line.

Thousands will be making their way into the city’s downtown core for events like the Blue Jays games at the Rogers Centre, Weezer and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan concerts at Scotiabank Arena as well as Shaboozey and Logic and G-Eazy concerts at the RBC Amphitheatre. Plus numerous festivals and events are set to take place across the city, so give yourself plenty of time and hold on to your patience as you navigate around the closures.

Line 1 closure

There will be no subway service on Line1 Yonge-University between Finch and Sheppard-Yonge stations on Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, 27 for planned signal work.

The service suspension begins at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 and will last until the end of service on Sunday, Sept. 27. Shuttle buses will be replacing subway service between the stations.

All subway stations will remain open for customers to purchase or load a PRESTO card, PRESTO Ticket and connect to surface routes.

Lakeshore East Line service adjustments

There will be no GO Transit service between Rouge Hill and Danforth GO on Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, 27 due to planned construction.

GO trains will run between Durham College Oshawa and Ajax on an hourly schedule and GO buses will run between Ajax and Pickering GO, then direct to Union Station.

There will also be some late night service adjustments on Friday, Sept. 25.

Click here for more info.

Stouffville Line service adjustments

There will be no GO train service on the Stouffville line on Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27 due to planned construction. Trains will be replaced by buses.

GO buses will make all stops from Old Elm to Unionville GO and then run directly to Union Station.

There will be no GO services at Milliken, Agincourt and Kennedy GO and commuters are asked to consider TTC options.

Click here for more info.