Whitby man charged after allegedly promoting anti‑Muslim violence online, Durham police say

A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 23, 2026 2:39 pm.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) have charged a Whitby man after investigators allege he used social media to promote violence and hatred toward the Muslim community.

The Hate Crime Unit concluded its investigation on Wednesday, taking a suspect into custody following reports of online posts allegedly encouraging harm against Muslims under the username “Sean Strife.” No injuries were reported.

Police say Sean Farro, 57, is charged with offence motivated by hatred – uttering threats and inciting hatred in a public place. He was held for a bail hearing.

Through a press release, Durham police stated that the case falls under strengthened provisions of Canada’s Combatting Hate Act (Bill C‑9), which expanded Criminal Code protections by creating new offences related to hate‑motivated crime, intimidation targeting places of worship and community spaces, obstructing access to those locations, and publicly promoting hatred through certain terrorism‑related or hate symbols.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DRPS.

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