Mississauga mayoral candidate Bonnie Crombie is putting transit and gridlock at the centre of her campaign, unveiling an ambitious transportation plan that includes bringing Toronto’s subway system into Mississauga.

Dubbed Mississauga Moves 2.0, the plan’s headline proposal calls for extending Toronto’s Line 2 subway west from Kipling Station through Sherway Gardens and into Mississauga, creating a direct subway connection between downtown Mississauga and Toronto for the first time.

“Mississauga residents are spending too much of their lives sitting in traffic,” Crombie said while unveiling the plan Thursday.

“It is time to bring the subway to the heart of Mississauga, get our transit projects finished and make our roads work better for everyone.”

Subway extension emerges as centrepiece

The subway proposal would not immediately launch construction, but Crombie says she would spend her first year in office pursuing a formal partnership with the provincial government, Metrolinx, the TTC and the City of Toronto to study the extension.

The business case would examine possible routes, station locations, ridership projections, costs and construction options. Notably, Crombie said the review should explore whether portions of the route could be built above ground along the Dundas corridor rather than entirely underground, a move that could significantly reduce costs.

The proposal comes as Toronto continues planning for potential future transit expansion west of Kipling and as neighbouring municipalities secure major rapid-transit investments.

“Vaughan is on the subway map. Scarborough is getting a major subway extension. Mississauga should be part of that conversation too,” Crombie said.

Whether the ambitious subway extension ultimately becomes reality remains uncertain and would require substantial support from both Toronto and Queen’s Park.

Hazel McCallion Line deadline set for 2028

While the subway proposal is a long-term vision, Crombie is also targeting a project much closer to completion: the long-delayed Hazel McCallion Line LRT.

The former mayor says the line should be opened for passenger service no later than Dec. 31, 2028, following years of construction disruptions and schedule delays.

Within her first 100 days, Crombie said she would push Metrolinx and the province to publicly release a detailed timeline outlining remaining construction, testing and commissioning milestones.

The plan also calls for stronger transit signal priority to prevent trains from repeatedly stopping at traffic lights and eventually achieving five-minute service during peak periods.

For many Mississauga residents, the LRT’s completion could prove more immediately impactful than a future subway extension.

More buses, better airport connections

Beyond major transit projects, Crombie’s platform focuses heavily on expanding everyday transit service.

The plan would seek 15-minute-or-better service throughout the day on major MiWay routes, with 10-minute service on the busiest corridors where demand supports it.

Crombie is also proposing a new transit network focused on workers travelling to and from Toronto Pearson International Airport, one of the region’s largest employment hubs.

The initiative would improve connections between Pearson and areas including Malton, Renforth, Derry Road, Dixie Road, Matheson Boulevard, Courtneypark Drive and Mississauga’s City Centre.

“We need buses that come frequently, trains that move quickly and connections that actually work,” Crombie said. “You should not have to own a car just to get to your job at Pearson.”