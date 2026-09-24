Canadian astronaut ready for NASA mission to International Space Station

Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk is shown at the Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida on Monday March 30, 2026. Kutryk says Canada's space industry is playing a key role in the upcoming Artemis II mission, which is sending humans near the moon for the first time since 1972. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Malone

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 24, 2026 12:19 pm.

Last Updated September 24, 2026 12:31 pm.

HOUSTON — Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk says he’s been dreaming of going to space for a long time — and assuming everything goes to plan, he could fulfil that goal next week.

The 44-year-old is one of four individuals assigned to NASA’s SpaceX Crew 13 mission heading to the International Space Station.

The crew will spend six months at the station conducting experiments, doing research and taking part in critical maintenance work.

Kutryk is currently quarantining in Houston but will travel to Florida for the launch, which is currently set to take place next Thursday at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Kutryk says he is proud to represent Canada and will be bringing Canadian flags with him on the journey.

He also plans to bring with him a pocket watch that his family, who homesteaded in Alberta four generations ago, brought with them when they came to Canada from Ukraine.

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