Kenneth Law’s sentencing hearing to hear from more victims’ families

Kenneth Law appears in court in Brampton, Ont., Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in an artist's sketch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 24, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 24, 2026 5:25 am.

An Ontario court is set to hear today from more friends and family members of people who took their own lives using products purchased from Kenneth Law.

More than a dozen victim impact statements were presented in court Wednesday, some in person, some read by prosecutors and some by video recording.

Several said Law preyed on people who were at their most vulnerable, robbing them of their future and leaving countless families grappling with grief.

Adrienne Dalli, whose brother Maurizio Vadala died in 2023, told the court it is “devastating” to know he was guided toward death instead of receiving the support he needed.

Law, a former chef from Mississauga, Ont., pleaded guilty earlier this year to 14 counts of aiding suicide in the deaths of 14 people in Ontario.

The plea was entered weeks after he was set to stand trial on the charges and another 14 counts of first-degree murder related to the same victims.

Prosecutors have said they plan to withdraw the murder charges after Law is sentenced.

An agreed statement of fact read in court in May said Law ran several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other products that can be used for self-harm.

He sent some 1,200 packages to people in more than 40 countries, including close to 160 packages shipped to addresses within Canada, it said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 2 officers injured in Etobicoke crash involving cruiser, 1 vehicle outstanding

Toronto police say one man and two officers are suffering with injuries after a crash involving a police cruiser in Etobicoke Thursday morning. Crews responded to a call for a crash just before 2:45A.M....

3h ago

PCs maintain Ontario lead as Liberal leadership race remains wide open, new poll finds

Ontario's Progressive Conservatives continue to hold a modest lead over the Ontario Liberals, while a new survey suggests the race to lead the Liberal Party remains highly fluid, with voter preferences...

1h ago

Marineland dolphin dies weeks after move to aquarium in Spain

A dolphin shipped out of Marineland has died in Spain, making it the fifth animal from the closed Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction to die after a massive movement of whales and dolphins over the...

1h ago

Toronto police searching for man wanted for sexual assault, threatening victim's family

Toronto police are asking for the public's help locating a 41-year-old man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in the city's west end. According to investigators, the incident occurred...

3m ago

Top Stories

Man, 2 officers injured in Etobicoke crash involving cruiser, 1 vehicle outstanding

Toronto police say one man and two officers are suffering with injuries after a crash involving a police cruiser in Etobicoke Thursday morning. Crews responded to a call for a crash just before 2:45A.M....

3h ago

PCs maintain Ontario lead as Liberal leadership race remains wide open, new poll finds

Ontario's Progressive Conservatives continue to hold a modest lead over the Ontario Liberals, while a new survey suggests the race to lead the Liberal Party remains highly fluid, with voter preferences...

1h ago

Marineland dolphin dies weeks after move to aquarium in Spain

A dolphin shipped out of Marineland has died in Spain, making it the fifth animal from the closed Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction to die after a massive movement of whales and dolphins over the...

1h ago

Toronto police searching for man wanted for sexual assault, threatening victim's family

Toronto police are asking for the public's help locating a 41-year-old man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in the city's west end. According to investigators, the incident occurred...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos