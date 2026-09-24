Man on bicycle wanted in alleged sexual assault in Scarborough

Photos of a man on a bicycle wanted in an alleged sexual assault in Scarborough. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted September 24, 2026 8:06 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted another person while riding their bicycle.

Investigators say a man was riding a bicycle when he approached another person just before 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 in the McNicoll Avenue and Birchmount Road area.

Police allege the man sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing their area on their bicycle.

The man is described as between 60 and 70 years old, with a tanned complexion, short black hair and thick, bushy eyebrows. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, black shoes and a black jacket and was riding a black bicycle with a dark-coloured milk crate on the back.

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