Man, 2 officers injured in Etobicoke crash involving cruiser, 1 vehicle outstanding

Police tell CityNews the driver who suffered with serious but non-life threatening injuries was driving a vehicle with alleged fake licence plates. (Bertram Dandy/CITYNEWS)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 24, 2026 5:50 am.

Toronto police say one man and two officers are suffering with injuries after a crash involving a police cruiser in Etobicoke Thursday morning.

Crews responded to a call for a crash just before 2:45A.M. at the Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive intersection.

Two officers have sustained minor injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the other car was arrested and transported to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators say the two injured officers were responding to reports of someone breaking into a parked car in the area.

“As officers were checking the area for the suspect in the initial call, they observed two vehicles fleeing the area” police said Thursday morning.

One of the vehicles collided with a police cruiser while the second vehicle fled the area, according to investigators.

Police tell CityNews the vehicle involved in the collision was allegedly using fake licence plates. 

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