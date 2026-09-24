Maple Leaf hopes protein craze will help drive comeback for Yves Veggie brand

MISSISSAUGA — Maple Leaf Foods is betting the protein-maxxing trend will help drive a comeback for its Yves Veggie Cuisine brand.

Chief operating officer Adam Grogan says there’s an unrelenting appetite for protein among consumers, partly fuelled by social media, which has more people opting for protein-first diets, whether it’s sourced from animals or plants.

Maple Leaf has revived the 40-year-old plant-based meat brand, which was discontinued last year as demand for meat substitutes declined.

Grogan agrees that consumer demand for plant-based meats isn’t what it used to be about a decade ago, when investors poured money into brands such as Beyond Meat.

Still, the company sees growth among Yves’ core consumers — vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians.

The launch comes as Maple Leaf announced it was consolidating its U.S.-based plant-protein production facilities earlier this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX: MFI)

Ritika Dubey, The Canadian Press