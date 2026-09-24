A list of the whales and dolphin that died after being moved out of Marineland

Four beluga whales and one dolphin that were shipped out of Marineland this summer have since died at their new homes. Another beluga, Beethoven, lived at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, but died after the move.

Here is the list of the animals who died:

PEEKACHU

– Female beluga, age 23

– Caught in Russian waters and sent to Marineland in 2003

– Moved to Shedd Aquarium on Aug. 12, 2026

– Died on Aug. 25, 2026

RAIN

– Female beluga, age 20

– Caught in Russian waters and sent to Marineland in 2006

– Moved to Shedd Aquarium on Aug. 12, 2026.

– Died on Sept. 2, 2026.

JELLY BEAN

– Female beluga, age 19

– Born at Marineland in 2007

– Moved to Oceanografic Valencia, in Spain, on Aug. 26, 2026

– Died on Sept. 18, 2026

OSIRIS

– Female beluga, age 26

– Caught in Russian waters and sent to Marineland in 2001

– Moved to Shedd Aquarium on July 20, 2026

– Died on Sept. 21, 2026

ECHO

– Female dolphin, believed to be 30 years old

– Caught in the Black Sea and sent to Marineland around 2000

– Moved to Oceanografic Valencia on Aug. 26, 2026

– Died on Sept. 23, 2026