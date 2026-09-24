Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Richmond Hill

A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries Thursday morning after getting hit by a vehicle in Richmond Hill, according to police.

Emergency crews were called around 8:40 a.m. to Major Mackenzie Drive and Forestwood Street for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Police say the pedestrian is suffering with serious injuries, and the driver remained on the scene.

Major Mackenzie Drive is expected be closed from Bayview Avenue to Leslie Street for several hours for an investigation.

Earlier this morning, another pedestrian was struck, approximately one kilometre away at the Major Mackenzie Drive and Spadina Road intersection. Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are related.