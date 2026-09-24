Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Richmond Hill

A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill, according to police.

Just before 7:50 a.m., emergency crews were called to the Major Mackenzie Drive and Spadina Road intersection.

Police say the pedestrian suffered serious injuries. The driver remained at the scene.

Major Mackenzie Drive is closed from Spadina Road to Boake Trail. Investigators say the intersection will be closed for several hours.