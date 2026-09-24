PWHL to host all-star event for first time in Toronto

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) will host an all-star event for the first time on March 7, 2027 in Toronto.

The league says the four-team three-on-three tournament will be held at Scotiabank Arena.

The PWHL all-stars will compete in a round-robin format using 10-player rosters of six forwards, three defenders and one goaltender.

The league says the team names will be PWHL Canada, PWHL International, PWHL USA and PWHL Rookies.

Once round-robin play is complete, the second- and third-ranked teams will play a semifinal with the winner to meet the first-ranked team in the final.

All-star starters will be selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting. Reserve players will be selected by the league’s hockey operations staff.