PWHL to host all-star event for first time in Toronto

The PWHL announced it will be hosting its first ever all-star game event next year in Toronto.

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 24, 2026 11:05 am.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) will host an all-star event for the first time on March 7, 2027 in Toronto. 

The league says the four-team three-on-three tournament will be held at Scotiabank Arena.  

The PWHL all-stars will compete in a round-robin format using 10-player rosters of six forwards, three defenders and one goaltender.

The league says the team names will be PWHL Canada, PWHL International, PWHL USA and PWHL Rookies. 

Once round-robin play is complete, the second- and third-ranked teams will play a semifinal with the winner to meet the first-ranked team in the final.

All-star starters will be selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting. Reserve players will be selected by the league’s hockey operations staff.

Toronto Sceptres forward Blayre Turnbull, centre, talks with teammates during PWHL training camp action in Toronto on Friday, November 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
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