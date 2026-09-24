A 24-year-old man from Quebec City is accused of intending to carry out an attack on behalf of the Islamic State.

Authorities allege the man communicated online with members of the terrorist group and gathered information to build a chemical weapon that “could be used to poison Canadians.”

The RCMP-led Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET), which probes threats to national security, was tasked with investigating.

Louay Angoud was charged with multiple terrorism-related offences, including participating in the activities of a terrorist group.

Angoud is scheduled to appear Thursday at the Montreal courthouse. The allegations against him have not been tested in court.

The charges he faces carry prison sentences ranging from 10 years to life imprisonment.

“Countering radicalization to violence is a top priority for the Government of Canada. The RCMP remains committed to countering religiously motivated violent extremism,” the RCMP’s Federal Policing Eastern Region said in a news release.